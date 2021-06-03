Internet celebrates the ‘Sultan of Swing Wasim Akrams 55th birthday Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team Wasim Akram, who is known as the ‘King of Swing’ turns a year older today as he celebrates his 55th birthday.

Known as one of the greatest left-arm fast bowlers in cricket history, Akram has been regarded for his ability to reverse swing the ball with precision and accuracy around the globe.

He captained Pakistan to many victories in ODI and Test formats of the game, taking the country to the 1999 World Cup final where the green shirts haplessly lost to Australia.

The former captain is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Fans, cricket legends and his wife, took to social media to pay tribute to the star.

The ICC paid tribute to Akram by sharing a video of his match-winning bowling from the 1992 World Cup final.

Rob Moody shared a video from the past of the "dream cricketer" bowling an unplayable yorker to a West Indies batsman.

The Cricketer shared a medley of Akram's striking deliveries that were enough to terrorized batsmen around the globe.

His wife, Shaniera Akram, also took to Twitter to post a lovely birthday wish for the legend.

Akram took 916 international wickets and scored 6,615 runs. He is the only Pakistani bowler to take four hat-tricks in international cricket and of course, his crowning achievement, being a member of the 1992 World Cup Winning squad.

Following retirement from the game, he became a cricket commentator. He is currently associated with the Pakistan Super League.