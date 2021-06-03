Mathira reacts to Malala Yousafzais views on marriage and partnership Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Global personality and Nobel Peace price laureate Malala Yousafzai has been top trending on Twitter since yesterday after her extensive Vogue interview, which highlighted many aspects of her life.

Her views on marriage and partnership irked many users on the Internet as they have been calling her out for her irresponsible statement. Some of them also accused her of propagating a modern narrative.

Popular TV host and actress Mathira also responded to Malala’s views and shared her stance on the matter. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the VJ wrote, “I love her cover for sure,

In her interview, Malala talked about women’s education and politics, but her views on marriage gathered more attraction on social media.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” She admitted that her mother disagrees with her and tells her not to talk such about marriage. Malala remarked, however, that one changes with time.

“Being married is a blessing,” Mathira said. “Yes, sometimes marriages don’t work but it’s okay.” Mathira said that although she is divorced, she will tie the knot again if she finds the right man.

Reinstating how a divorce should not tarnish one's faith in love, she added, "And yeah, I might even get married again when I find the right guy. So please stop telling me I have been divorced, no big deal. It's better to be happy alone than be sad and depressed in a broken marriage."