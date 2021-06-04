Momina Mustehsan supports Alizeh Shah during online criticism Web Desk | June 04, 2021





Pakistan starlet Alizeh Shah is getting backed by singer Momina Mustehsan after raging criticism from netizens.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star is receiving backlash for her latest due to her fashion sense and demeanor on social media.

"She has 'lost her beauty, in search of fame," wrote one fan after her recently released song with Sahir Ali Bagga and later for another video with actor Feroze Khan.



Upon the netizen's brutal remarks, Momina came the Shah's rescue and expressed her point of view on the situation.

"I would respectfully disagree. She’s still the same person, just expressing herself differently."



Take a look:



