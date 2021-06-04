Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad welcomes baby girl with wife Sana Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Pakistani cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has been blessed with a baby girl.

The sportsman dropped the good news in a tweet on Wednesday night after he embraced parenthood with wife Sana.

“I have been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great”, he wrote.



A lot of fellow cricketers extended best wishes for Ahmad and his new born.

"Mashallah mubarak ho bhai," wrote Sarfaraz Ahmed.

"Bohot bohot Mubarak ho. Lucky boy," added Shahid Afridi.

Shehzad tied the knot with Sana in 2015. The couple already shares baby boy Ali Ahmed Khan together.

