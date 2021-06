Ayeza Khan is all about work in new snap: See photo Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Ayeza Khan is all about work in new snap: See photo

Ayeza Khan is rocking a business-casual during her work trip in Dubai.

The actor, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of herself in an all-white attire paired with black sunglasses.

Ayeza also accessorized her look with a white bag.

"#workcallingmyname," she captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to garner love and drop heart emoticons for the actor in comments.

Take a look: