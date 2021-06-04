On my own show, I dont need to have a filter: Saba Qamar Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Saba Qamar is speaking on the freedom associated with having her own YouTube channel.

In a recent interview, the Digest Writer star talked about speaking her mind without any filters in the fear of public opinion.

“On my own show, I don’t need to have a filter. I say what I want to say. I am not scared of repercussions on behalf of the channel or the people involved. That is Saba Qamar’s channel, and that is where I openly say what is in my heart,” explained Saba. The actor added later on, “I show what I feel. You should say what the truth is. If people don’t like it, it’s their problem.”



Saba Qamar's YouTube channel specifically touches on taboo topics like toxic desi marriage culture and other social issues.