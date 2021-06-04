Celebrities laud Malala Yousafzai as she makes it to the cover of British Vogue Web Desk | June 04, 2021

World’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai graced the cover of British Vogue for July 2021 issue.

Highlighting from a fashion aspect, Malala donned a red and royal blue ensemble, while choose another supple plain white ensemble for the pictures for the magazine shoot.





The interview covered her life after her graduation from Oxford University, her plans for her future, love and marriage. “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world,” said Malala.

While many criticized her for offering her thoughts on marriage and partnership and called her a “western puppet,” others, including celebrities from around the world, lauded her for her efforts and bravery.

Many celebrities took to social media to praise the youngest Noble Peace prize winner.

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan shared the her picture from Vogue shoot in her Insta stories and wrote, “Shine on babygirl.”

Actress and writer Mira Sethi tweeted, “Iconic, not least for the openness with which Malala talks about her thoughts on relationships, the pressure to conform, and the difficult pleasure of charting her own path.”

Muniba Mazari, Meesha Shafi, Azfar Rehman, Eman Suleman, Aima Baig and Katrina Kaif also appreciated the shining star.

American model Bella Hadid, who’s been actively championing Palestinian human rights since Israeli violence escalated in Gaza, shared Malala’s Vogue cover on her Instagram Story and praised her for her activities and social work.

“A role model and an inspiration for young people-and old people-everywhere,” wrote Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Wendy Gilmour on Twitter.



