New teaser of Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir starrer series ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar is out now Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Pakistan showbiz world’s beloved reel-life and real-life couple, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are all set to create the magic of their beautiful chemistry on-screen with the latest web series Dhoop Ki Deewar.

While the upcoming series is all set to release this month. Sajal and Ahad’s fans have been anxiously waiting for the show and their anticipation has grown more after ZEE5 has dropped another teaser of the series.





The digital streaming channel has released a video featuring the Mom actress, who is asking a very intriguing and important question from both its Pakistani and Indian viewers. The video features Aly in her character from the series and she can be heard narrating, “I wanted to ask a simple question from you all. But let’s understand the context first. I was only 19-years-old when my dad lost his life in a war on the border. Now you tell me; Am I Pakistani or an Indian?”

Dhoop Ki Deewar explores the aftermath of war and civil unrest in Kashmir, after Pulwama attacks and recreates the indescribable trauma families of martyred army officers feel on both sides of the border.

The series is written by Umera Ahmad and the cast also stars, Manzar Sehbai, Samiya Mumtaz, Alyy Khan, Adnan Jaffer, Samina Ahmed and Zeb Rehman.

Earlier, on March 16, the director Haseeb Hasan shared his favorite moment from Dhoop Ki Deewar to wish Sajal and Ahad a happy wedding anniversary.

The video marked the first look of the upcoming series starring the duo. It showed Ahad’s character Vishal is cheering up Sajal’s character Sara over the phone with his casual song.