Pooja Bedi reveals disappearance from Bollywood was to keep her marriage Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi filled the gaps of her absence from Bollywood. In a recent interview, she explained that her decision was based on compromise as her former husband Farhan Furniturewalla’s family was conservative and did not allow her to continue working in the film industry.

Pooja made her debut in Bollywood in the early 90s with hit films like Vishkanya and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. After that, she disappeared from the big screen, which made many raise their eyebrows in concern. Years later, Pooja revealed the reason behind her disappearance and said she doesn’t regret her choices as "they were the right choices for that time.”

In a conversation with Samir Soni on Instagram, the 51-year-old actress shared that she chose marriage over her career, even though she said, "I had great fun while I was there and then I got married."

"My ex-husband told me, if I was going to get married, I couldn't continue in films because his family is very conservative. My mother always taught me, 'Whatever you do, you give it 100 percent or you don't do it.' So I was like, 'Okay, if I am going to be a housewife and a wife, let me be the best possible one.' So, to me, it was like, 'Okay, I'll give up this journey of my life and start a new one,'" Pooja continued.

Pooja admitted if she had to make a choice now, it would’ve been different than when she was young. Elaborating upon that, she said, "When you are younger, you think differently, right? Today, maybe I will make different choices."

While admitting that she does not regret the decision she made, she added, “They were the right choices for that time and I am really glad that I did make those choices. So, then I gave up everything for holy matrimony and I became the best wife."

Pooja and her ex-husband got divorced in 2003. However, they share a daughter Alaya F, who recently joined Bollywood and made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman(2020).