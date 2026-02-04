Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'

Arjun Kapoor will soon star in comedy sequel 'No Entry 2'

  • By Salima Bhutto
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately' 

Arjun Kapoor recently made an emotional confession about life, admitting that it’s been cruel to him lately.

While sharing an emotional message on the birth anniversary of his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012 due to multiple organ failure, the 40-year-old actor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post.

Arjun Kapoor will soon star in comedy sequel 'No Entry 2'


According to Kapoor, life has been "cruel" to him lately, but he will be okay.

“Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today (heartbreak emoticon) Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok…,” the Singham Again actor began, adding, “I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise…”

The Gunday star went on to explain, “Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all…”

Kapoor concluded the post, saying, “We will ride it out together U & I (red heart emoticon) I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son. Arjun.”

It’s worth mentioning here that the The Lady Killer actor and his sister Anshula Kapoor are the children of Boney Kapoor, who after divorcing their mother Mona, went on to marry Sri Devi.

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in 2025’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi, is soon set to star in comedy sequel No Entry 2.

Yami Gautam joins Dhurandhar 2 for special cameo opposite Ranveer Singh
Yami Gautam joins Dhurandhar 2 for special cameo opposite Ranveer Singh
Kangana Ranaut reacts to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's files
Kangana Ranaut reacts to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's files
Imran Khan calls marriage with Avantika Malik ‘Unhealthy’
Imran Khan calls marriage with Avantika Malik ‘Unhealthy’
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor confirmed for 'Golmaal 5' in key roles
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor confirmed for 'Golmaal 5' in key roles
Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna team up for new drama 'Ikka' after 29 years
Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna team up for new drama 'Ikka' after 29 years
Genelia Deshmukh celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with heartwarming note
Genelia Deshmukh celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with heartwarming note
Aryan Khan in legal troubles after Sameer Wankhede takes lawsuit to Mumbai
Aryan Khan in legal troubles after Sameer Wankhede takes lawsuit to Mumbai
Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail escalate marriage buzz after Khaqan, Sabeena's big day
Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail escalate marriage buzz after Khaqan, Sabeena's big day
Javed Akhtar’s ex exposes writer's major problem: 'Could not cope up with that'
Javed Akhtar’s ex exposes writer's major problem: 'Could not cope up with that'
Fawad Khan, Sadaf Fawad dubbed Pakistan’s Victoria, David Beckham
Fawad Khan, Sadaf Fawad dubbed Pakistan’s Victoria, David Beckham
‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ teaser explores Ranveer Singh's backstory
‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ teaser explores Ranveer Singh's backstory
Ali Fazal drops big update as 'Mirzapur: The Film' wraps final shoot
Ali Fazal drops big update as 'Mirzapur: The Film' wraps final shoot

Popular News

Melinda Gates calls out Bill Gates over Epstein links: ‘Painful times’

Melinda Gates calls out Bill Gates over Epstein links: ‘Painful times’
3 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'

Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'

an hour ago
Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein

Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein
12 hours ago