Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately' 

Arjun Kapoor recently made an emotional confession about life, admitting that it’s been cruel to him lately.
While sharing an emotional message on the birth anniversary of his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012 due to multiple organ failure, the 40-year-old actor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post.
According to Kapoor, life has been "cruel" to him lately, but he will be okay.
“Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today (heartbreak emoticon) Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok…,” the Singham Again actor began, adding, “I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise…”
The Gunday star went on to explain, “Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all…”
Kapoor concluded the post, saying, “We will ride it out together U & I (red heart emoticon) I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son. Arjun.”
It’s worth mentioning here that the The Lady Killer actor and his sister Anshula Kapoor are the children of Boney Kapoor, who after divorcing their mother Mona, went on to marry Sri Devi.
Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in 2025’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi, is soon set to star in comedy sequel No Entry 2.