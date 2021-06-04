Malalas father clarifies her controversial remarks on marriage: theres no truth to it Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Pakistani Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai recently sat down with British Vogue for an interview and she has been receiving backlash ever since it was made public. However, her father addressed the online criticism and said his daughter’s comments have been taken out of context.

Earlier, the magazine quoted the 23-year-old saying, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Soon after Malala’s statement went viral on social media, a cleric from Peshawar took to Twitter and asked her father to provide clarification for his daughter’s controversial remarks about marriage.

Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai tweeted, “A news report has been making the rounds on social media since yesterday that your daughter Malala Yousafzai has categorically rejected the institution of marriage and said that ‘partnership’ is better than getting married. We are all deeply disturbed by this statement. Please explain.”

Malala’s father Ziauddin responded to Popalzai and wrote, “Respected Mufti Popalzai Sahib, there is no truth in it. The media and social media have taken an excerpt of her interview out of context and shared it with their own interpretations. And that's it.”



