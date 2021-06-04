When Indias Bigg Boss offered four more Pakistani actresses to join the show Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Prominent Pakistani TV personality Veena Malik was a contestant on the hit Indian reality show Bigg Boss season four. The actress received popularity and fame across the border for her participation in the show.

However, she also faced backlash for her frank antics on the show, including her romantic companionship with co-contestant and Indian actor Ashmit Patel.

Meanwhile, not many viewers know but the show creators then tried getting more Pakistani celebrities on board. Here is the list of four female celebrities who were offered to be a part of Bigg Boss in the following years.

Meera

Leading Pakistani film actress Meera in 2011, claimed that she was approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 4 twice, but she refused it. She was also approached for season 5 hosted by Sanjay Dutt but couldn’t come to a negotiation with the production team.

Meera famously had lashed out on Veena for being too bold on the controversial show.

Aima Baig

Prominent Pakistani singer Aima Baig candidly revealed on The Munshi Show , that she was approached to be a part of the Bigg Boss season 13 in 2019, however, she rejected the offer as she didn’t know how her fans would react to it.

Sadia Imam

Veteran TV actress Sadia Imam in an exclusive conversation with Fahad Mustafa on Hum TV’s morning show revealed that she was offered to be in Big Boss season 5 but she rejected the offer because she believes it is a scripted show.

Qandeel Baloch

Late social media personality Qandeel Baloch, revealed in her interview that she was offered to appear on the reality show. Qandeel was keen to be a part of the reality show in 2016 and also began her visa procedure for the same. She claimed in another interview that she was also approached for UK’s Big Brother.