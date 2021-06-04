Anoushey Ashraf share thoughts on Indian designers shoot in Pakistan Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Recently, designer Maria B expressed her disappointment over Indian designer’s shoot In Pakistan. However, actor Anoushay Ashraf says no artist should be stopped from working in any country.

The designer took to social media and wrote, “This is an Indian designer shoot happening in Pakistan! Whoa! Umm, if this is happening in Pakistan, why aren’t we allowed to do this in India? Shouldn’t we as an industry be reacting the same way as India is towards our designers and our creators in their country rather than a one-sided relationship? And what about our PM’s directives about Kashmir?”

Ashraf stated, “Maybe we should be the ‘bigger person’ here. Artists should never be stopped from working in other countries, they’re the few people who actively bring us closer together. Unless they’re true haters of peace like Ms Kangana.”

She added, "However, I totally get Maria B's stance on the matter. Modi’s Govt is petty. Petty. Petty. Ugh."