Making fake accounts and posting someones photos are heinous crimes: Alyzeh Gabol Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Making fake accounts and posting someone's photos are heinous crimes: Alyzeh Gabol

Pakistani model, Alyzeh Gabol took to social media and announced that she won’t tolerate anyone disrespecting her. Hence, her lawyer petitioned a court in Lahore for an FIR to be registered against people who have making fake accounts and impersonating her.

Gabol wrote, “Making fake accounts, posting someone's pictures, violating dignity of a person is a heinous crime. After that, running away shows how coward[ly] you are.”

She added, "We'll see them behind bars In Shaa Allah! It's always better to go through the law."

Her lawyer also shared screenshots of fake account owners apologizing to Gabol.



