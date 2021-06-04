Yasir Hussain highlights how badly production crew is treated after shooting incident Web Desk | June 04, 2021

On Wednesday, during a shoot of a TV serial in Karachi, a guard opened fired on staff members after getting into an argument with them. However, actor Yasir Hussain took to social media and highlighted how poorly production crew is treated following this incident.

Hussain wrote, “The guard didn’t shoot the actors or the producers at the shoot. But those poor workers that are working on set for Rs1,000 per day. They’re not the ones sitting in the AC, and eat outside in the parking lot.”

He added, “With the guard, the production house should also be punished. This ugly system should be punished.”