Hira Mani gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Web Desk | June 05, 2021

Actress Hira Mani has received her final jab of coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to her Twitter on Friday, the Do Bol star shared a clip of herself getting vaccianted.

"Covid. Hou gayi vaccination (Vaccination done)," she captioned alongside the video.



Amongst many friends who sent good wishes on Hira's clip, husband Mani's comment gained the most traction.

"Pakistan ke Tamam top heroines 30plus hain ....baqi sab bhe lagwa lain hukumat ke taraf sai free Hai (All top Pakistani heroines are 30 +, so please get vaccinated, its free from government)," he quipped.









