Sonya Hussyn is ‘thrilled’ to announce her upcoming project

June 13, 2021

Leading Pakistani actress and model Sonya Hussyn is undoubtedly, among the few actors in the showbiz world, who left a mark on audiences’ hearts with their powerful and stunning performances.

The actress, who left every one stunned with her jaw-dropping performance in drama serials like Saraab and Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb, has recently announced her upcoming big project on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram, the Aisi Hai Tanhai star revealed the first glimpse of her upcoming project with filmmaker Adnan Sarwar. She shared a picture of a police officer’s uniform and in the caption, she wrote, “Thrilled to announce my next project with one of the most talented directors that we have in Pakistan Mr adnansarwar11. Written by the brilliant writer umeraahmed.official”

The upcoming project is produced under the banner of Multiverse x Logos production. Judging from the picture shared by Hussyn, viewers can assume that the actress will be playing the character of SP Sarah. The duration mentioned on the script is 40-minute runtime.

Moreover, Hussy has drama Mor Moharaan and upcoming film, Tich Button in the pipeline.