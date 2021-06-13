Home > Entertainment Meesha Shafi is a certified Yoga teacher as she graduates the training program Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Meesha Shafi is a certified Yoga teacher as she graduates the training program

Pakistani pop music icon, singer Meesha Shafi expressed her joy and excitement as she announced that she has graduated as a Yoga teacher and became a certified yoga trainer after completing her 200 hours training.

The multi-talented artist Shafi, who is also a fitness enthusiast, is now all set to turn her passion into a profession. Taking to Instagram, the Dasht-e-Tanhai famed crooner posted her stunning photo with a medal and wrote in the caption “GRADUATION DAY!”





“Today I graduated after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training #ytt200hr and am now a #YogaAlliance certified teacher,” the musician said.

Shafi went on to say, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years. In many ways, going through this intensive training during the pandemic was a blessing. It kept me anchored in a practice which took care of my physical, emotional and mental well being and gave me a beautiful sense of belonging to an amazing community of yogis!”

“I’m not sure if I would have been motivated to care for myself with such commitment during the uncertainties and confusion of the pandemic. I am grateful to blissom and the depth with which the amazing teachers in their faculty share the gifts of the ancient teachings of #yoga.”

The Boom Boom singer also thanked her Yoga teachers. “Thank you for your generosity and spirit.” The 39-year-old singer aims to teach yoga with a focus on mental health and considering the ongoing global pandemic. She practices yoga and urges fans to do the same and maintain a healthy lifestyle.







