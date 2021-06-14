Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan flaunts her natural beauty on display in latest picture Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Ayeza Khan flaunts her natural beauty on display in latest picture

Leading Pakistani actress and model Ayeza Khan is an avid social media user. The actress holds huge popularity on various social networking platforms for her stunning acting skills and gorgeous pictures from photo shoots.

Recently, the Chupke Chupke starlet put her natural beauty on display in her latest snap on the Instagram.

The Mehar Posh actress took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a gorgeous snap of herself in a white button down which she accessorized with a chunky gold necklace.





She captioned the post with a simple cloud emoticon, most likely an ode to the recent cloudy weather in Karachi.

The post received immense love and praise form her 9.3m followers on the platform, who filled the comments section with love and hearts.