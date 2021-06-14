Home > Entertainment Minal Khan shares stunning shots from her dreamy engagement ceremony Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Leading Pakistani TV actress Minal Khan has recently got engaged to her long-time beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday.

The Jalan famed actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in light green hand-embroidered traditional outfit. Meanwhile, her fiancé Mohsin Ikram looked super dashing in all white ensemble on his big day.





The new celebrity couple of town left fans elated over the news of their engagement. However, Minal took to her Instagram and delighted her fans with some more gorgeous pictures from her dreamy engagement ceremony.













In the recently shared snaps, both Minal and Mohsin Ikram were giving major retro-couple vibes in their engagement photoshoot. Along with the stunning shots, the actress also extended her gratitude for all the prayers and wishes she received from her fans, fellow stars and family.

“I wanna thank all the beautiful people who made my day just as I imagined it to be,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look.



