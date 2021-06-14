Home > Hollywood Nick Jonas misses his wife Priyanka Chopra, shares a romantic post on Instagram Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Nick Jonas misses his wife Priyanka Chopra, shares a romantic post on Instagram

Popular American singer Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fail to impress their millions of fans and followers with their adorable, loved-up posts on social media.

The adorable couple, who often share their cozy and romantic moments with their fans, has once again left their millions of admirers in awe with the latest post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the This Is Heaven star dedicated an adorable post to his wife PeeCee, who is currently in London for the shooting of Citadel, and expressed his feelings that he has been ‘missing her so much.’

Nick, who is currently in US, wrote in the caption, “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my (Love)” followed by a heart emoticon.





The Cool crooner also dropped a throwback photo from their time in LA together back in 2020. In the picture, Nick and Priyanka could be seen spending time together. In the exotic picture, Priyanka can be seen flaunting her gorgeous desi charm in a light blue and white saree look.

Fans flooded the comment section with hearts and lovely comments. Some called them a cutest couple ever. The celebrity couple reunited last month in US for the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which was hosted by Nick.