Osman Khalid Butt lashes out at racist users

On Saturday, Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt took to Twitter and slammed users for their bigotry and racism.
Butt tweeted, “PSA: I have no patience for your racism and bigotry. If you cannot engage in [an] intelligent discourse, and find yourself spewing venom in my replies/mentions, I'll block you."
He added, "Wear that as a badge of pride, I couldn't give a [expletive]."
However, it is unclear why the actor tweeted about racist users as he has not yet provided any explanation about his mentioned tweet.
{{excerpt}}