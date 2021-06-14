Home > Entertainment Yashma Gill shares her take on Asim Azhar, Hania Aamirs online spat Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Yashma Gill shares her take on Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir’s online spat

Pakistani actress Yashma Gill recently appeared on a show and shared her views about Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar’s argument on social media. She also talked about how she began her career.

Gill clarified that Aamir is not her friend, however, she said that Azhar shouldn’t be taking everything personally. She further advised the former couple to put an end to their controversy.

Gill also revealed that her family is quite conservative and initially they did not allow her to act. She shared, “I did a masters in psychology from Australia. I told my parents that after studying, I want to act.”