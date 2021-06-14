Home > Entertainment Drama ‘Badzaat to air on Geo Entertainment starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Ashraf in lead roles Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Actors Imran Ashraf, Urwa Hocane once again to be seen performing lead roles in the upcoming drama serial, Badzaat.

The duo previously appeared in Mushk and had received appreciation for their versatile performance. They had an intriguing chemistry as an on-screen couple and were liked by both fans and critiques.

Drama Badzaat will be aired on Geo Entertainment, produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment. It has been written by Misbah Nausheen, who is the mastermind behind other drama serials, among which many have been aired such as Ramz-e-Ishq, Meharposh, Dassi, Ishq Tamasha, besides others. Siraj-ul-Haq will direct the serial.

Imran Ashraf gained overnight fame in the industry through his hard work and dedication, besides his special brand of acting.

He began his acting journey in 2011 and since then has been taking on challenging roles with enthusiasm.

On the other hand, Urwa Hocane is an acclaimed actress of the industry who has starred in blockbuster films and many dramas.

She was born in Karachi, but raised in Islamabad. She received her education from Bahria College, Islamabad.

Urwa had a great passion for acting as she performed as a theatre artist at a young age. She eventually ventured into new avenues through her natural rendering of different roles, which gave her a firm footing in the industry.