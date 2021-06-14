Home > Entertainment Mawra Hocane sends love to footballer Christain Eriksen; It was heartbreaking to witness him collapsed Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Denmark’s star player Christain Eriksen put the fans on their toes as he collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

After Ericksen’s injury, the match was suspended in the first half. The news of his collapse spread on the internet like wildfire, which caused many die hard fans to send in their best wishes and prayers for the player. One of Eriksen’s well wisher is Pakistan’s actor Mawra Hocane.

Sabaat actor took to her Twitter to write down a quick note to the footballer to pray for his recovery and said it was “heartbreaking” to see him collapse near the touchline. She wrote: "Sending love to Christian Eriksen, [hoping for] speedy recovery InshaAllah. It was heartbreaking to witness him."

According to the latest news, Eriksen suffered from a cardiac arrest during the game but he is doing fine now. Fabrice Muamba told Sky Sports News that, "[Eriksen] being alive is the best thing that can come out of Euro 2020.” Fans from all over the world are sending in their best wishes for the football star, who in his latest official statement, according to the Daily Mail, said, ‘I won’t give up.’