President Arts Council announces special awards for Pakistani dramas, films Web Desk | June 15, 2021

President of Arts Council, Ahmad Shah, has declared special awards to honor the Pakistani entertainment industry's commendable talent.

The series of awards that will celebrate the industry's best dramas and films across all TV channels.

The nominations will be based upon a pool of dramas and films across all channels from which some of the best will be chosen.

The award show, which is expected to be held in December in Karachi, will be divided in multiple categories and will invite experts from various fields as jury.

"It will be given in the same way as the Pride of Performance. The award will allow films and dramas to uphold a certain standard in the industry," he said.

