Web Desk | June 15, 2021

After Rohail Hyatt steps out, Xulfi confirmed to produce season 14 of 'Coke Studio'

Famed Pakistani singer, composer, and producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, also known as Xulfi, is all set to take over the upcoming season 14 of Coke Studio.

Earlier in March of this year, prominent Pakistani musician Rohail Hyatt announced his exit from the popular musical series as producer. The former Vital Signs band member announced his departure on Twitter in response to a fan’s question.

When asked if Hyatt became active on social media after taking a break from CS, he replied, “I am sure CS (Coke Studio) is being planned but not by me.” He further shared how former EP frontman Xulfi will be the right replacement for him in the popular show.

Now, as CS has officially confirmed that the Waqt crooner is indeed taking over to produce the upcoming, most-awaited season of the show.





“Shuru karain? (Let’s begin?),” the Twitter handle of CS tweeted while tagging Xulfi. The Hum Aik Hain singer responded with a smile emoticon.

Xulfi has garnered praise frequently for his project, Nescafe Basement.