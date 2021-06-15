Home > Entertainment Does Alizeh Shah regret her decision of cutting her hair too short? Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Pakistan’s young emerging new talent, actress Alizeh Shah has been all over the headlines after her recent hair transformation look.

However, it seems to be that the young starlet has already began to regret having her hair cut too short. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress, who holds big fan following on social media platforms, shared a funny meme regarding her hair length.

The meme shows a still from Disney’s Tangled in which, the girl is holding a strand of long locks and how she immediately regrets it after they are cut.

The meme reads, “When you cut your hair and realize you liked it better longer”

Shah had cut her gorgeous long locks and got a new short haircut for which she faced both; criticism and praise as netizens shared their divided opinions regarding her hair length.

Later on, the Tanaa Banaa actress explained that she has no regrets about getting her hair cut short, but sometimes she misses her long hair. “You guys need to calm down,” she wrote on her IG Story, sharing a remorse for having a haircut.

“I don’t regret cutting my hair, I just miss my hair sometimes,” she said.

In another Story, the 21-year-old actress shared a stucked cat in snow with a caption which reads: “Me trying to get through life.”

Take a look.



