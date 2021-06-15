Home > Hollywood Olsen Twins on their fashion brand: We were raised to be discreet Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen spoke up about their ‘discreet’ brought up, stayed as their style, and gave details on their brand.

The twins, now 35, are fashion designers and own a brand The Row which is well-recognized in the world of fashion, patronized by the likes of Bella Hadid. They became founders as early as their teens.

In a rare interview with i-D Magazine, Mary and Ashley mentioned that they were “a bit out of practice” when it came to giving interviews.

Mary Kate said, “We were raised to be discreet people.”

She added, “We really didn’t want to be in front of it. We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, ‘Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?’ I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first."

The sisters gave an insight into why they opted for fashion despite acting. Ashley said, “We think what we did know was that we wanted to take that time to take a break from what we were previously doing and to explore things that interested us, and explore what life has to offer.”

The twin sisters were seen on the 1987 sitcom Full House, as toddlers, and have been under the eye of the camera since then.