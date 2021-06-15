Home > Entertainment Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas weigh in on nepotism debate Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Pakistani celebrity pair, Asad Siddiqui and wife Zara Noor Abbas recently appeared on a talk show and discussed about nepotism in showbiz industry.

Siddiqui who is nephew of actor Adnan Siddiqui stated, “PR and sifaarish (contacts) can only get you through the door, where you go from there and how you survive is on you. People talk about nepotism a lot, and say that there is some level of nepotism at play, someone's mother or father got them into the business, but are they not acting well enough? If they aren't, you have every right to criticise them."

He revealed, "I did my first job, my first show, without letting him know. People found out later that he was my uncle. I saw my uncle at home since I was a child, and I wanted to be like him.”

Zra who is niece of veteran actress Bushra Ansari and daughter of Asma Abbas also shared her thoughts and said, “Bushra Ansari was always my khala to me. It's only when I grew up that I realized the level of her popularity and would ask her not to pick me up from school. That's when I really understood.”