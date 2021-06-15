Home > Hollywood Penny Lancaster now serving as special police constable in London Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Penny Lancaster revealed that she had made a well-thought out career change and opened up on her being a police officer in London.

Penny, a former photographer and actress, had starred in a TV program Famous and Fighting Crime which revolved around UK police officer’s. This show was the driving force which led her to venture into her latest job.

The Sun caught the image of the star clad in a bowler hat and stab-proof jacket, crafted with a logo, "City of London Police.”

She possessed a personal radio for contact with other police officials, handcuffs, a taser and baton.

Penny made her appearance in a talk-show Good Morning Britain where she detailed the nature of her job.

In the show Penny said, "When you think of policing, you think of the most violent crimes but we're out there to help the most vulnerable.’’

She added, "At this particular time there's a lot of incidents on the bridges and I did help someone who was very desperate on the bridge the other night."

She continued, "It can be rewarding in so many ways."

Lancaster called her husband, Rob Stewart, her ‘hero’ as he never stopped her from anything and supported her in the journey.

Furthermore, Penny said, "It is dangerous, but the police are the public, the public are the police. We put that uniform on to help protect."