Meryl Streep sheds light on her 'horrible experience in filming 'The Devil Wears Prada Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Actress Meryl Streep revealed that she was going through a very tough time in her life while shooting for her iconic film The Devil Wears Prada.

Meryl Streep, 71, is a legend in her own right. In the 2006 film, she performed the role of Miranda Priestly, the chief editor of a fashion magazine who was nasty to her employees.

On the 15th anniversary of the film, Streep’s co-stars revealed their experiences in a chat with Entertainment Weekly. Emily Blunt said, "Meryl is so gregarious and fun as hell, in some ways it wasn't the most fun for her having to remove herself.”

Emily continued, "It wasn't like she was unapproachable; You could go up to her and say, ‘Oh my God, the funniest thing just happened,’ and she'd listen, but I don't know if it was the most fun for her to be on set being that way."

On the other hand, Streep related, "It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! Well, it's the price you pay for being boss!”

She quoted, "That's the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!"

Meryl has been loved for her stellar performances and the film won her accolades such as a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar.

Meryl has won an Oscar three times for her work in Kramer vs Kramer, Sophie’s Choice and The Iron Lady.