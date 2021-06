Home > Entertainment Minal Khan mesmerizes fans with new photos Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Minal Khan is winning hearts with her latest social media update.

The actor, who had recently made headlines amid her 'fairytale engagement' has taken to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a new look with fans.

Minal slipped into an ethereal designer-wear beige gown while she posed for her latest shoot. The diva also paired her look with golden hoops.

"Letting confidence shine in this mariaosamaofficial outfit!," captioned Minal alongside the photo.

Take a look: