Sonya Hussyn calls out Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar for 'demeaning' women

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn is expressing her views about writer Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar.
The actor recently made an appearance on Geo Tv's latest episode of Jashn-e-Cricket and spoke about how the script writer can pass on unfair comments towards women.
"do you think he is demeaning through his words? " asked the anchor person.
"so wrong , he’s so wrong , I hate people who don’t respect women," replied Sonya.
"You said he’s a good writer, once," the anchor then asked.
"Yes, he is a good writer ,he’s well-read but he needs to read about women’s right. He is demeaning towards women," Sonya declared.
Take a look:
