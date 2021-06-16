Home > Entertainment Sonya Hussyn calls out Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar for demeaning women Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Sonya Hussyn calls out Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar for 'demeaning' women

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn is expressing her views about writer Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar.

The actor recently made an appearance on Geo Tv's latest episode of Jashn-e-Cricket and spoke about how the script writer can pass on unfair comments towards women.

"do you think he is demeaning through his words? " asked the anchor person.



"so wrong , he’s so wrong , I hate people who don’t respect women," replied Sonya.



"You said he’s a good writer, once," the anchor then asked.



"Yes, he is a good writer ,he’s well-read but he needs to read about women’s right. He is demeaning towards women," Sonya declared.



