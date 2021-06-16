Home > Entertainment Feroze Khan urges fans to marry at early age and multiple times Web Desk | June 16, 2021

During an appearance on a talk show, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan opened up about early marriage and polygamy and he also said that he should have gotten married earlier.

The host thought this is Khan's case as he said, “Men tou abhi bacha tha mujhe itni jaldi shaadi nae karni chaiye thi (I was just a kid I should not have married so early).”

Khan replied, “No no, I should have married even sooner. And I feel because you get to learn so much from marriage, and because it's Sunnah, people should marry more than once.”

The actor has sparked a debate on social media ever since he expressed his views about polygamy.