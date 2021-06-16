Home > Entertainment Rosie Gabrielle lashes out at tourists for polluting northern areas of Pakistan Web Desk | June 16, 2021

On Tuesday, travel blogger Rosie Gabrielle took to Instagram and highlighted how people visiting northern areas of Pakistan are contributing towards increase in pollution by leaving a lot of trash.

The Canadian traveler shared series of photos and wrote, “YOU WILL DESTROY YOUR COUNTRY. As tourism rises in Pakistan, especially local tourists, there is a growing problem that needs to be IMMEDIATELY addressed before it’s too late.”

She continued, “Since covid happened & travelling outside the country has decreased, there’s been an influx of people flocking north. But instead of bringing just their smiles & leaving only good memories, they are bringing bad behaviours, drugs, vulgarity, rave parties & leaving a lot of TRASH!”





She added, “One of my worst experiences in Pakistan was when I started to go north. If you followed me then, you’d see I almost had a nervous breakdown from the amount of disturbance I received from local tourists. I can’t even imagine what locals experience every day. It was so bad I ran far into the mountains for many weeks to escape these people.”

She further added, “I understand that people need to express themselves, release pent up energies & get out of their suffocating lives. But coming to a sacred land, feeling privileged & entitled to destroy it, bringing your toxic habits to innocent communities is NOT okay! By introducing these behaviours & substances ur destroying a culture. By leaving your trash, ur demolishing the land, & disrespecting the house of God.”

Gabrielle asserted, “The communities & youth need our support & love, not filth. They have one of the highest suicide rates in Pakistan, and with the exposure of these things, it will only worsen.”

She concluded, “If you are angry or repressed, find a way to process it in a healthy way and give back to the communities you visit. The most healing thing you can do for yourself is to be in nature, nurture yourself and give back to others. The north is PURE, PLEASE KEEP IT THAT WAY or STAY HOME!”