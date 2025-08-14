Home / Entertainment

Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West

Kanye West, who shares four kids with Kim Kardashian, tied the knot with Bianca Censori in 2023

Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West
Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West

Bianca Censori has shared a peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 13, the 30-year-old architect shared a photo of West from the vacation.

In the image, the 48-year-old US rapper could be seen sitting on a jet ski in crystal-clear water amidst picturesque background.

The image featured Kanye’s back as he was faced away from the camera, seemingly looking down at something in his hands.

While Bianca was nowhere to be seen in the photo, she seemingly has taken the photo as it was posted by her.

Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West

The glimpse into controversial couple’s life comes after many reports suggested their potential split earlier this year.

In March, Kanye, who now known as Ye, leaked a new track titled Bianca in which he appeared to hint that he and Bianca parted ways.

The album, which is titled WW3, has not yet been released, but DJ Akademiks also shared a sample of the song.

However, all the reports are later proved wrong as the pair have been seen together several times since.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in January 2023 in what was thought to be a non-legal wedding as it appeared they did not file a marriage certificate.

The rapper was previously married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four kids.

You Might Like:

Jason Momoa opens up about near-death surfing accident

Jason Momoa opens up about near-death surfing accident
The 'Aquaman' star revealed that he nearly drowned while on a surf outing off the coast of Maui

Jonas Brothers surprises fans with delightful announcement

Jonas Brothers surprises fans with delightful announcement
Jonas Brothers kicked off first concert of JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour last week

Leonardo DiCaprio hints at settling down in life amid Vittoria Ceretti romance

Leonardo DiCaprio hints at settling down in life amid Vittoria Ceretti romance
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first romantically linked in August 2023

James Gunn reveals if Margot Robbie will return in DCU as Harley Quinn

James Gunn reveals if Margot Robbie will return in DCU as Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie starred as Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad', 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad'

Taylor Swift gives major update about 'moving in' on Travis Kelce podcast

Taylor Swift gives major update about 'moving in' on Travis Kelce podcast
The 'Lover' singer has been at the center of growing speculation for months about moving in with Travis Kelce

Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid in black outfits

Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid in black outfits
Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber stepped out to enjoy down time in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s ‘wild, romantic gesture’ before dating

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s ‘wild, romantic gesture’ before dating
Taylor Swift and her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce started dating almost two years ago

Kim Kardashian tears up in ex Kanye West’s new documentary trailer

Kim Kardashian tears up in ex Kanye West’s new documentary trailer
Kanye West's new documentary 'In Whose Name?' features his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Dua Lipa recreates sweet childhood photo with sister ahead of 30th birthday

Dua Lipa recreates sweet childhood photo with sister ahead of 30th birthday
The 'Levitating' singer is currently enjoying a tropical getaway with loved ones ahead of her 30th birthday

Jennifer Lopez reveals her ‘only wish’ after ending emotional chapter

Jennifer Lopez reveals her ‘only wish’ after ending emotional chapter
Jennifer Lopez gets overwhelmed after concluding final concert of Up All Night Tour

Kelly Clarkson makes heartbreaking announcement days after ex-husband’s death

Kelly Clarkson makes heartbreaking announcement days after ex-husband’s death
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and the father of her children passed away last week at the age of 48

Taylor Swift spills beans on magical ‘first date’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift spills beans on magical ‘first date’ with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift opens up about her whirlwind romance with boyfriend Travis Kelce