Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West

Bianca Censori has shared a peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 13, the 30-year-old architect shared a photo of West from the vacation.
In the image, the 48-year-old US rapper could be seen sitting on a jet ski in crystal-clear water amidst picturesque background.
The image featured Kanye’s back as he was faced away from the camera, seemingly looking down at something in his hands.
While Bianca was nowhere to be seen in the photo, she seemingly has taken the photo as it was posted by her.
The glimpse into controversial couple’s life comes after many reports suggested their potential split earlier this year.
In March, Kanye, who now known as Ye, leaked a new track titled Bianca in which he appeared to hint that he and Bianca parted ways.
The album, which is titled WW3, has not yet been released, but DJ Akademiks also shared a sample of the song.
However, all the reports are later proved wrong as the pair have been seen together several times since.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in January 2023 in what was thought to be a non-legal wedding as it appeared they did not file a marriage certificate.
The rapper was previously married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four kids.