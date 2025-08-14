Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid in black outfits

Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid are enjoying girls’ night out in coordinated black outfits.
On Wednesday, August 13, the trio was spotted enjoying down time in Los Angeles just days after they celebrated Kylie’s birthday.
The catwalk queens were dressed to the nines as they enter the upscale West Hollywood eatery Alba.
For the night out, the Rhode founder slipped into a monochrome polka-dot dress that flatteringly fitted her enviably lithe frame.
She complemented her chic look with some jewelry pieces including her wedding sparkler on her left hand and a sleek pair of dark shades.
Justin Bieber’s husband appeared in high spirits as she held hands with The Kardashians star while arriving at the restaurant.
Meanwhile, Kylie dazzled in a racy peekaboo black dress that bared her ample cleavage and taut midriff.
The 28-year-old let her raven hair cascade over her shoulders in luxurious waves and finished her look with subtle make up.
Bella, who never ceases to amaze fans with her style game, opted for a skintight black cocktail dress which featured a square neck and a hem cut off slightly below the knee.
Gigi Hadid’s sister tightly swept her blonde locks into an updo while she completed her look with a cuff bracelet worn halfway up one forearm and a towering pair of black stilettos.
The models’ outing comes after they celebrated Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday on Sunday, August 10.