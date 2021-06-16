Home > Entertainment Theres nothing inspiring about Pakistani actors: Komal Aziz Khan Web Desk | June 16, 2021

On Monday, during a Q&A session on Instagram, Pakistani actor Komal Aziz Khan revealed that no actor from showbiz industry inspires her.

One fan asked, “Who inspires who in the Pakistani industry?”

Khan responded, “No one. I don’t understand what’s so inspiring about our Pakistani actors. Their looks? Their money or the fact that they can endorse anything for money. This criticism is for me as well btw”

She continued, “My biggest inspiration [is] Edhi sahab, Adeeb Rizvi, and all such philanthropists. All the people who help humanity without posting it on Instagram. More power to you.”

Another fan asked her what makes her so strong. To which she replied, “All the difficulties I faced in my life. Surviving in a patriarchal society without a brother. Losing my father to a terminal illness.”

She added, “Struggling to get a good education because we didn’t have enough money. Adversity makes you stronger. I’m thankful for it.”