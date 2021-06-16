Home > Hollywood Jennifer Lopez signs lead role for Brad Peytons sci fi film ‘Atlas Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez recently signed for the lead role in Brad Peyton’s film Atlas which will be streamed on Netflix.

Recently, the company inked a major deal for the film project Atlas.



It was confirmed by Deadline that Jennifer will be battling an AI soldier in the sci fi thriller, who was sent to eliminate humanity in order to end the war.

The film is based on Leo Sardarian’s original script, and adapted for screenplay by Aron Eli Coleite.

Brad Peyton shared his views on being director of the film with Jennifer in the main role, and said, "Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she’ll bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity we’ve all come to admire from her work."



Jennifer’s deal with Netflix went on to encompass female writers, actors and filmmaker and draw them into the loop for production of films and series.

Lopez is going to work on two more projects in the near future, The Mother, and The Cipher, which is adapted from a novel.