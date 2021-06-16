Home > Hollywood Stacey Solomon sheds tears of concern for sons injury, surgery Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Singer and actress Stacey Solomon shared pictures of her little son from the hospital who injured his lip and needed stitches.

The star kept her fans updated on her two-year-old's health.

She took to Instagram and shared a photo of her holding Rex’s hand, "I got my pickle back. Love you all to the moon and back".

Stacey showered praise on the doctors and NHS services and penned an appreciation post, "Everything went so well. We will be back home soon. Thank you for your lovely kind messages.Thank you to everyone here at bhrut_nhs from giving birth here to fixing the pickles, your staff and everyone who works so hard in your trust have always been amazing.’’



She continued, "And I know firsthand how busy and hard-worked you all are. So grateful to our NHS always and forever… Thank you for all that you do.”

Stacey added,"awkward" position of the cut made butterfly stitches "too fiddly".