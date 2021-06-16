Salma Hayek addresses dyslexia, says role always requires extra effort

Actress Salma Hayek opened up about being dyslexic and detailed how she messed up the pronunciation of the movie title Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.
The film Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is a sequel to the 2017The Hitman’s Bodyguard.
Hayek will be playing a lead role in the film.
In a chat with Fox News Salma said, "I have to stay that I started practicing saying the name of the movie since we were shooting it because I am dyslexic.”
She repeated the movie’s name but jumbled it up, saying, 'Hitman’s Bodyguard Wife'.
Hayek admitted, "I get really confused. I almost have it down."
She was to star alongside the screen legend Samuel L Jackson.
Salma related her experience on working with Jackson.
She stated, "It's fun but it was very intimidating at the beginning. I was like Robert De Niro in ‘Taxi Driver’ practicing my [cursing]."
The actress would be essaying the role of Sonia, the titular wife.
Hayek elaborated, "I have to be very careful because I still have a little bit of Sonia that comes out here and there and I have my daughter and one time I was [cursing], she just went, ‘Mom!’"
She recalled, "And I said, ‘Oh, it was not me, it was Sonia.’ Now I use it every time that I say something that I should say. I just say, ‘That’s not me, it was Sonia.'"
