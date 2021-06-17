Home > Entertainment Hiba Bukhari is impressed with Aslam Raisanis carefree style Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Hiba Bukhari is impressed with Aslam Raisani's carefree style

Pakistani actor Hiba Bukhari is revealing her career path and life aspirations with fans.

Speaking with host during her recent interview with Geo News' program Jashan-e-Cricket, the actress confessed that she likes to be called old-school.

"Being an old-school actress is a compliment for me," said Hiba



Bukhari went on to revealed that she is a fan of former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.

When shown the famous 'degree' dialogue by former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Khan Raisani, the actress said she liked his laid-back style and followed it in her daily life.



With her convincing acting performances, Bukhari has won millions of hearts. She was also recently awarded with the Best Soap actress honor for her drama serial Thori Si Wafa.

