Home > Entertainment Asad Siddiqui touches on Zara Noor Abbass impact on his career Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Asad Siddiqui touches on Zara Noor Abbas's impact on his career

Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui are undoubtedly one of the most adorable celebrity couples in Pakistan.

The husband and wife, both actors, recently joined Ahsan Khan on his talk show and revealed how marriage gave them a boost in their careers.

Asad credited Zara for providing him a direction in career after marriage.

"I was working in the industry then Zara came into my life and I did get a push which was for a good purpose in a very positive way."

However, Asad went on to iterate that it is also one's efforts and focus that grant him success.

Watch here:







