Home > Hollywood Paris Jackson addresses challenges of being born in a religious family Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Paris Jackson opened up that her family’s religious values and beliefs made it hard for her to come out and live as a free individual.

Paris is the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. After Michael’s death in 2009, Katherine Jackson (grandmother) looked after Paris and her two brothers Prince and Blanket (Bigi). Katherine was a devout Jehovah’s Witness, and it was impossible to share the knowledge of her reality with her.

In a chat with Red Table Talk host Willow Smith, Paris said, "My family is very religious and homosexuality is just very taboo and they don’t like to talk about it. It’s not really accepted."

She continued, “I’ve gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them… I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion."

She added, "Right now, I'm at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion, like, expectations lead to resentments."

Paris revealed, “I experience audio hallucinations sometimes, with camera clicks, and severe paranoia. I've been going to therapy. For a lot of things, but that included.I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic."

Her brothers had always been supportive towards her, to the extent that Prince joined the Gay-Straight alliance club in high school just to better understand his sister.