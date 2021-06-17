Home > Bollywood Alaya F recalls haunted NYC apartment: ‘A lot of creepy things would happen Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Actress Alaya F revealed unexplained and supernatural incidents which occurred in her New York City apartment.

Alaya was studying in New York at that time. She used to live with her friend in the apartment and both of them sensed something suspicious.

In a chat with Pink villa, Alaya said, “When I was living and studying in New York, there was a ghost in my New York apartment. I used to hear loud footsteps in the middle of the night. Sometimes, the shower would turn on randomly. There were lots of creepy things that would happen.”

Alaya continued, “Then, one day, something happened where, from the corner of my eye, I saw this quick flash go past me. I was like, ‘did you see that?’ and she was like, ‘I didn’t see anything but I felt something hit me like this as though someone was running by me’. That's when I was like, ‘Okay, there is something else going on here’, and then I was really terrified, I didn’t want to go back to my home.”

Last year, Alaya made her Bollywood debut in the film Jawaani Jaaneman starring alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film got an OTT release and Alaya received a Filmfare accolade for Best Female Debut for her versatile performance.

The actress actively uses her social media, and often shares motivating and informative posts plus lifestyle tips with her followers.