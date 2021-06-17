Home > Uncategorized Megan Thee Stallion donates $8000 to fans funeral Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion donated more than $8000 to help a late fan’s family in covering up for the funeral costs.

One of Megan’s fans, Shaniah Scales, passed away on Thursday at her house. Shaniah’s friend addressed Megan for help via Twitter and the Grammy Award winner Megan, responded immediately.

Shaniah’s friend tweeted, "Meg we lost a hottie our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there."

Megan used the GoFundMe page to donate the money. The rapper was becoming known in her circles for her benevolence.

Megan received a heartwarming thank you note from Shaniah’s friend for her instant support of the family.

Recently, news was all over the internet that Megan had offered a full scholarship to a student who was interested in music and wanted to take it up as a career at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.