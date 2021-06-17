Home > Hollywood Sophia Di Martino gushes over Tom Hiddlestons utmost care on sets Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Actress Sophia Di Martino was surprised when she found that she was cast as Lady Loki in the series Loki, as she was nine months pregnant.

Sophia Martino expressed how Tom Hiddleston had been good to her on the sets. Loki was produced under Disney+ series.

Martino said, "I was nine months pregnant when they told me they had the job, so I was kind of like 'Are you sure’?"

Sophia Martino aka Lady Loki, an English actress of Italian descent, is introduced in Episode 2.

About Tom Hiddleston, Sophia revealed, "If you want to know anything about Loki he's the guy obviously. Lots of advice and he just really looked after me, so thanks.”

She added, "He made sure I didn't trip over anything and made sure I had someone to sit next to at lunchtime.”

Sylvie Lushton aka Enchantress, a New York resident, is bestowed with magical powers by Loki. But to her understanding she is an Asgardian; banished to Planet Earth with her special powers.

Fans are eager to watch the series’ twists and turns, as Episode 3 is set to air on June 23.