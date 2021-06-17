Home > Entertainment Jannat Saud faces netizens wrath after dyeing her hair green Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Javeria Saud’s daughter Jannat Saud faced intense criticism after dyeing her hair green.

Javeria Saud is a producer, actress and host, well-known for her protagonist role Jameela, in the drama series Yeh Zindagi Hai. Javeria was the Producer of the said drama, which was aired on Geo Television network.

The actress has had her own production house since 2006, known as JJS Productions. Javeria tied the knot with film star Saud in 2005, and the couple has a daughter, Jannat, and son, Ibrahim.

Recently, Jannat was trolled for dyeing her hair.

A netizen commented that her hair gave off ‘gola-ganda’ vibes.

Some said that she looked like a 'parrot with shades of green'. The critics bothered her to such an extent that they lashed out at her family and labelled them a ‘cartoon-network’ family.

Javeria Saud and Babar Javed produced the drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat, in 2016, which has multiple seasons.

She began her career in showbiz as a Naat reciter and then ventured into acting.

Besides her busy schedule as a producer, Javeria also has been hosting the morning show Satrangi, since 2015.