WhatsApp may stop working on some phones from Jan 1 Web Desk | December 31, 2020 WhatsApp may stop working on some phones from Jan 1

WhatsApp may stop working on some phones from Jan 1

Facebook owned WhatsApp has announced to withdraw providing services on the selected phones from January 1. 2021.

The popular messaging platform has announced that it is withdrawing support for some old devices which are currently compatible with the application.

WhatsApp has announced this bad news for iPhone users as well as for android users. The users who will be impacted are the ones who don't have iOS 9 or above on their iPhone or Android 4.0.3 or above on their Android device.

This means that the iPhone 4 and other models won't be able to access WhatsApp from January 1. iPhone 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6 and 6S can all be updated to iOS9, hence they will be able to support WhatsApp once updated.

What can users do?

First and foremost, the users should find out which operating system they have been using on their phone.



In order to find that out, iPhone users can go to Settings > General > Information, where they will find information about the software version on their iPhone.

For the Android users, they can go to Settings > About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.

Other than that, the users might also face problems before updating the new version of the app which would be that, they will no longer can hold the access to their chats.

it would be important for users of any such phones mentioned above to back up their chats before January 1, 2021 if they want to retain the chats.

To do so, they can go to the 'Chat backup' option under Chats section in Settings. Aside from backing up their chats, users of old devices should also start looking for smartphones that are compatible with WhatsApp if they want to use the messaging app in the future.